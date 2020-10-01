ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is helping kids adjust to virtual learning.
The Hub at Trinity Wesleyan Church is open to middle and high school students and offers free internet access. A $10 donation is encouraged per session, but students won't be turned away if they can't donate.
Organizers at the church say they saw a need for it and wanted to help.
"It's really been our passion to reach the community and meet them where they're at and help them in their needs during the pandemic and everything we're going through right now," said student and Outreach Pastor David Brady.
The hub is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.