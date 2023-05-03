ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council agreed Wednesday to refer a newly-introduced ordinance to create a public health pilot program to a special committee in June.
Council was presented with a proposed ordinance as a result of a citizens' petition.
The proposal calls for providing alternative first-response to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, substance use, welfare checks and quality of life complaints such as neighbor disputes, issues related to homeless individuals and calls about suspicious persons.
The proposed bill would authorize spending $4.08 million for a one-year program that would involve a mobile community response team pilot program to be launched in 2024.
According to a city ordinance on citizens' rights and petitions, qualified voters of the city have the power to propose ordinances to council. If council fails to adopt such an ordinance, the proposed ordinance becomes a referendum question in a general election.
Numerous residents who helped to solicit signatures spoke to council regarding the need for mental health interventions.
The situation did not sit well with members of the administration and the council president.
Chief of Police Charles Roca criticized the proposal, saying that when he was made chief, one of the things he talked about was breaking through barriers, connecting with communities and working together through collaboration.
"This proposal right here does not collaborate with anyone," Roca said. "This was something that went out in the community and did not have input from anybody."
Roca said he believes the initiative is aimed at defunding the police.
"In my mind, this meets police abolitionist goals and 'defund the police' rhetoric, and that is not appropriate," Roca added. "Our men and women of the Allentown Police Department work hard every day."
Roca went on to say that it is a myth that the police are ill-equipped to deal with certain types of crisis situations.
"We have successfully deescalated many incidents that we come across where the person does not go to jail or there's not loss of life, but rather, they get taken to a hospital for further treatment," he said. "I want to make it clear that police officers are able to communicate with people in a manic phase or a very depressed phase, and bring them back to a normal, functioning level."
Roca went on to say the police are there to work together with the communities.
"This proposal speaks about division," Roca added.
The police chief said he was very concerned about a provision in the proposal which states that current or former law enforcement members would be ineligible from being on the mobile unit response team.
"In no program or city job do we discriminate on that basis," Roca concluded.
Mayor Matt Tuerk told council there was no collaboration with the administration in drafting the proposal.
"I had some concerns with the way that this petition was circulated," Tuerk said. "I'm not positive that it was circulated with the full understanding of the ramifications of the petition."
"There was no presentation of the associated costs, and there was no communication of any of the trade-offs associated with this," he said.
Tuerk added that he is willing to address all the issues raised by the petitioners, but "not in this particular form."
"We can have an honest discussion about the things proposed here," he said. "I just don't think this is the way to do it. I ask you please to think about it over the next month, but then please defeat it."
Council President Daryl L. Hendricks said he was offended by the process.
"I want the public to know that we had absolutely no input in this," Hendricks said. "We were not collaborated with. We had no input whatsoever, and the fact that this moved forward was beyond our control."
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach, however, stated that she helped to collect signatures.
"This is not a new conversation, and I take offense to the statement that this is new," Gerlach said. "We've been talking about this for almost three years, and it is the citizens' right to petition their elected officials to take action."
"This is democracy in action," Gerlach added. "And this is not defunding the police. This isn't even touching the police budget. We can hire a hundred more cops if we want to, and do this. This is supplementing what the police are already doing."