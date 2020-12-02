ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council adopted the 2021 General Fund budget during its Wednesday night meeting. The vote was 6-0.
The financial program allocates $119.5 million in total. The largest amount of those funds, totaling just under $40.8 million, is appropriated to the city's police department.
The fire department will receive the second highest allotment in the amount of $25.2 million. The third highest allowance, in the amount of $14.9 million, will go to general and civic expenses. The city's cash reserves will have a closing balance of $10.83 million.
Mayor Ray O'Connell described the 2021 budget season leading up to Wednesday night's vote as "civil and respectful" with several "thought-provoking ideas."
In other news, council adopted a five-year capital improvement plan. Typically, such plans involve infrastructure projects, such as bridge replacements, street paving, park improvements, or roof replacements.
The plan approved by council Wednesday night identifies those projects, current and future funding sources, and project schedules. The projects in the approved plan include high-priority ones that already have committed funds to pay for them.
However, potential projects based on need, but without secured funding, were not included in the plan approved Wednesday night.
During 2021, some of those projected projects include work on the Gordon Street Bridge, which started in 2015 and is expected to be completed in fall 2021, along with various ongoing street lighting upgrades.
Council also approved several reappointments to various boards: Louis Holzman, Arts Commission; Connie Santos, Human Relations Commission; David Snyder, Recreation Board; Stephen Dahl, Shade Tree Commission; Michael Miller, Allentown Commercial and Industrial Development Committee; Michael Comick, Recreation Board; and Maritza Torres Dolich, Recreation Board.
Councilwoman Cynthia Mota was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.