ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council advanced an amended version of the 'responsible contractor' ordinance on Wednesday night.
The changes include raising the threshold on contractors bidding on city projects from the previous over-$100,000 amount to more than $200,000.
Contractors bidding on projects over that $200,000 threshold will have to offer apprenticeship programs conforming to U.S. Department of Labor standards. The class A apprentices must be fully employed by a company and given on-the-job classroom and lab training, as well as mentorships.
In addition, at least 80% of the contractor's workers must reside in the Lehigh Valley. A contractor must also pay all craft employees the current rate wage and fringe benefits required by federal, state and local governments.
One change not made from the original bill would have reduced from at least five years to three years for past apprenticeship participation.
Council approved the ordinance at its Feb. 16 meeting, but it was vetoed by Mayor Matthew Tuerk.
The bill's proponents say the city will save money and project quality will improve. Opponents say it will limit proposals and ultimately result in more tax increases.
Wednesday night's action refers the bill to a special Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. on March 31.
City contracts
In other business, council approved three contracts totaling nearly $4.5 million.
One contract pays various companies a $1.85 million total for road materials, including but not limited to, geotextiles.
Another deal allocates nearly $1.8 million to Flyway Excavating Inc. for Valania Park. The park's redevelopment will provide various improvements, including a redesigned basketball court area, installation of permanent restroom facilities and a spray park feature, new greenspaces, improved drainage and an improved pedestrian path and sidewalk, in addition to improved lighting, surfacing, goals and seating.
The third contacts spends $846,000 to repair three roofs for City of Allentown buildings: Bridgeworks, city hall and the city garage.
15th Street traffic signal improvement project
In other news, council approved a resolution designating Tuerk and Finance Director Seth O'Neill as the city officials to execute all documents between the city and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to support the 15th Street corridor traffic signal upgrade project, which aims to modernize the traffic signal system from 15th and Elm streets to Tilghman Street.
Allentown received a PennDOT grant for $830,750 to pay for the project. The city has pledged $249,750 in matching funds.
The resolution allows the city to accept the money and execute the contract with PennDOT, and it updates the designation from former Mayor Ray O'Connell to Tuerk.
Fund transfers
Finally, council OK'd a resolution approving four transfers, one of which allocates $26,846 for a 30-foot Christmas tree replacement.