ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 4-2 Wednesday night to appoint entrepreneur and city businessman Santo Napoli to the vacant council seat.

The seat became vacant upon the resignation of Joshua Siegel, who did so to become a Pennsylvania State Representative.

Napoli owns a downtown men’s shop, Assembly88, and he is also chair of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and a member of the Allentown Parking Authority.

Four separate ballots had to be taken before Napoli received the required four votes.

Four candidates were interviewed Wednesday night, but by the third ballot, the vote became was split evenly between Napoli and former councilman and former chief of police Roger J. MacLean.

On the fourth round, Cynthia Mota, Candida Affa, Daryl Hendricks and Cecilia Gerlach voted for Napoli, while Ed Zucal and Natalie Santos voted for MacLean.

Also interviewed were Rodney Bushe and Patrick Palmer.

In his interview, Napoli said aging infrastructure has to be a priority for council.

“It is important that we come up with an infrastructure assessment plan so that we can begin prioritizing what we need to do first and what we can cover over the next three to five years,” Napoli said.

“We’re very fortunate to have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. What I like about ARPA funds is the ability to use this instead of using bonds. It will save us significant interest over the next few years in our budget and that's something that will help keep future budgets stable.”

Napoli also said he would be open to future property tax increases, providing funds are used for public projects to benefit city residents.

In other business, council voted to pass an ordinance to raise the golf course fees for the Allentown Municipal Golf Course.

A seven-day resident season pass will rise to $1,350 from $1,150. A daily walking ticket will increase to $26 from $24.

The complete list of fees can be found in the ordinance on the city’s website.