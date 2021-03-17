ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a zoning change that opens the door to creating more development around the city's Lehigh River waterfront.
The vote came during council's regular meeting and after an hour-long public hearing on the zoning change request made by The Manhattan Building Co. of Jersey City, N.J.
The zoning change in the urban commercial zoning district will allow the building height limit to increase from 50 feet to up to 80 feet, if parking is integrated into the building. This allows planning for the first phase of development at 207 N. Front St., which will include riverfront lots for 25 mixed-used residential units with commercial and retail.
The zoning change will also allow buildings to be constructed closer to the street. Lots would need to measure 24,000 square feet to qualify for development under the zoning change.
The Manhattan Building Co., which has been working with city officials for about a year on the zoning change, intends to complete the second phase of the Neuweiler Brewery redevelopment on Front Street, which is currently being undertaken by the Brewers Hill Development Group LP.
The developer has an option on the 11-acre former Iron Mountain warehouse property near Bucky Boyle Park. A 50-apartment Riverview Lofts II building at Allen and Railroad streets on a parcel owned by the Allentown Parking Authority is also planned, which will include a two-story parking deck with 72 spaces that will be dedicated back to the authority.
During the hearing, John Palumbo, vice president of real estate development at Manhattan Building Co., emphasized a commitment to Allentown by announcing that his company plans to relocate its headquarters to the 207 N. Front St. location. He also pledged to hire local professionals and contractors whenever possible, provide apprenticeship opportunities, and redevelop the 8-acre Bucky Boyle Park under a public-private partnership.
Joseph Fitzpatrick, an attorney representing the development company, told council that the request to modify the city's zoning map was the first critical step to put development planning in motion.
"This is our very first baby step to getting there," Fitzpatrick said.
Palumbo said his company is focused on redeveloping old industrial areas and is focused on doing projects only in Jersey City and Allentown. He said the company's plans have received widespread support from residents and other developers, including J.B. Reilly, president of City Center Investment Corp.
Many agree that riverfront development is critical to expediting Allentown's renaissance, Palumbo added.
In response to some concerns raised by residents who called into the meeting, he noted that property condemnation is not part of the plan. Revitalizing old warehouses and outdated surface parking lots is the goal, Palumbo stressed.
Members of council embraced the project and indicated their positive vote for the zoning change during the hearing.
Councilmember Joshua Siegel said that with the zoning change comes "untold promise" for an area of city that hasn’t received same investment as others and "enormous opportunity" to make Allentown a premier moderate sized city. He also noted his appreciation for the developer's willingness to invest in Bucky Boyle Park.
"I want to be part of that future," Siegel said.
Recalling his days as an Allentown police officer, councilmember Daryl Hendricks said the waterfront area once flourished with industry but is now blighted.
"I’m excited about this project," he said. "It is important that we get moving on it."
Councilmember Candida Affa acknowledged the many positive aspects of the project but expressed hope that the developer would consider condominiums instead of rentals, to help people put down more permanent roots in Allentown.
Councilmember Cecilia Ce-Ce Gerlach expressed hope that efforts will be made to help mitigate gentrification.
"I am really excited to see this project going," added council President Julio Guridy, who said it's been his dream, even before joining council, to see a redevelopment of the riverfront.