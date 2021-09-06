ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is asking for your help in deciding how coronavirus relief aid should be invested in the community.
City Council members say public meetings will be held within the next few weeks to get input from residents on how money from the American Rescue Plan should be spent.
Allentown is getting 57-million dollars in federal funding to help those still struggling to make ends meet.
Leaders say the city's budget plan is not yet finalized and residents can help decide whether the money should go toward things like housing and education or other needs.
Dates for the meetings have not yet been set.