ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is asking for your help in deciding how coronavirus relief aid should be invested in the community.

City council members say public meetings will be held within the next few weeks to get input from residents on how money from the American Rescue Plan should be spent.

Allentown is getting $57 million in federal funding to help those still struggling to make ends meet.

Leaders say the city's budget plan is not yet finalized and residents can help decide whether the money should go toward things like housing and education or other needs.

Dates for the meetings have not yet been set.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.