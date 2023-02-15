ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to use $100,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding to begin the initial work of starting a credible messenger program in the city.

A credible messenger program involves appointing individuals from the community with relatable experience who can help to prevent violence through mediation and mentoring initiatives.

Although the matter was addressed by members of the public for over an hour, councilmembers did not raise any objections to the program.

The motion specifically calls for the administration to work with council to draft a request for proposals to hire a consultant to examine and evaluate data relating to at-risk juveniles in the justice system for the purpose of evaluating the proposal to start a credible messenger program.

Several individuals involved in a credible messenger program in New Jersey came to the meeting to explain the importance of the work they do.

The parameters of an actual program in Allentown are expected to cost the city approximately $1.5 million in ARPA funding.

Jessica Ortiz, a resident of Tilghman Street, said she appreciated the credible messengers coming from New Jersey to support Allentown.

"We're trying to change lives," Ortiz said. "We need the people, and I think that the city should invest because the other ones (anti-crime programs) didn't work."

"It's not about one person, and it's not about one organization," Ortiz continued. "If they came here from another state to encourage us and give us the tools, then we don't have to reinvent the wheel."

Several members of the community identified themselves as already working in their communities as unpaid credible messengers.

North Ninth Street resident Pas Simpson said he — and others — have been doing the work for years.

"As you can see, we are not alone; we are not funded, but we are not alone," Simpson said. "We've been doing this work for years now out of the kindness of our hearts and our commitment to this community."

"People are dying in our city every day and we can't wait for someone to do some kind of research to figure out how we stop our babies from dying when we have people who are already doing it in different places," Simpson added.

"We can't just police away the problem," he said. "You need people like me who can go out there and actually speak to the problem and who can speak to the solution."

Other speakers objected to hiring an outside consultant when people in the city have already figured out what needs to be done.

Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach assured residents that the outside consultant would only be making recommendations to the city and not doing the actual work.

The actual work for a pilot program would only occur following the request for proposals.

Prior to the vote, Gerlach amended the motion — which received support from council — to divide the $100,000 funding equally between City Council's budget and the administration's budget, to ensure both would have input into the consultant and the RFP process.