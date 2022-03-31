ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council has postponed indefinitely legislation that would have changed requirements for contractors seeking to work on some city projects.
The motion on the "responsible contractor" ordinance occurred during a three-minute special committee meeting Thursday night.
One of the bill's co-sponsors, Councilman Edward Zucal spoke first and made the following statement: "After having a conversation with Councilman (Joshua) Siegel, who is the original sponsor, it is my understanding he wished to make a motion regarding Bill 16."
Siegel acknowledged Zucal was correct, and then said, "I'd like to make a motion to postpone Bill 16 indefinitely."
Councilmembers had no comments or asked any questions. Moments later, all voted in favor of the motion. The meeting then ended.
Thursday night's motion was a reversal of fate for a bill approved by the legislative body Feb. 16.
The special committee meeting had been called Thursday night because Zucal offered an amendment to the original bill, which was later vetoed by Mayor Matthew Tuerk.
Zucal's bill pulled an apprenticeship program requirement for contractors bidding on city projects worth more than $200,000.
The original bill required contractors to offer workers apprenticeship programs conforming to U.S. Department of Labor standards. The class A apprentices must be fully employed by a company and given on-the-job classroom and lab training, as well as mentorships.
The apprenticeship program proved a sticking point for various contractors who spoke during public comment sessions on the bill.
The bill's proponents said the city would have saved money and received better quality work as a result. Opponents argued it would limit proposals and result ultimately in higher taxes.
Under the Zucal version, contractors could have offered either a building trade apprenticeship program; a local technical institute program such as those at Lincoln Technical Institute, Job Corps or any other documented licensed training facility; or an employer on-the-job training program.
Employers could have also used students through a technical school's co-op program with six months of on-the-job training.