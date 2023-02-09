ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at City Hall.

The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus the $1.9 million initially budgeted for the project. Allentown received no bids when the project was initially bid. Then in 2020 the city began the process for a design consultant and has been "trying to adjust to a new environment" which features higher labor and material costs, according to the city.

The pool was described by city officials Wednesday night as a "hybrid pool" complete with a "splash component and a lot of features." It will have three swimming lanes for utilization, restroom facility and mechanical room. It will be built where the parking lot is currently.

The committee also advanced a bill that would spend another $100,000 in ARPA funds to pay a consultant who would design a strategy and evaluate a pilot program called the "credible messenger program," which is a youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative.

"Since none of us are experts, the plan was we would pay someone $100,000 to help us develop that RFP (Request for Proposals) when we seek programs to actually do the good work of the credible messenger program, so that we have sought the best program that there is," Councilwoman Ce Ce Gerlach said.

One credible messenger program example involved Hudson County, New Jersey. Their plan was to provide high-risk, court-involved youth with more services, resources, and opportunities. This would enable the youngsters to become "more connected community members" who are less inclined to commit violent acts, thus in the process improving public safety.

That would involve connecting court-involved youth to "rooted community members," according to the county. The rooted community members would have similar experiences with the youth and their families and "a unique set of skills required to help transform their lives," by becoming mentors, life coaches and "advocates for fairness and equity in the administration of justice."

The committee also received information from the Centers for Disease Control's "Striving to Reduce Youth Violence Everywhere" initiative. Established in 2016, the program envisions "safe and healthy youth who can achieve their full potential as connected and contributing members of violence-free families, schools and communities."

Another program model involved a credible messenger life coach program instituted by the Department of Children Youth and Their Families and the Juvenile Probation Department of the City of San Francisco. The program's history dates to 1991, when the city was the nation's first to guarantee a dedicated funding stream for children in every annual budget paid for through property taxes. The taxes "help the city's youth and their families lead lives full of opportunity and happiness" through funding services with a "deep commitment to advancing equity and healing trauma."

The committee advanced the legislation "to engage in the collection of data to determine if this program would be the best to move forward with," Chairman Daryl Hendricks said.

Both measures are scheduled to receive city council votes next week.