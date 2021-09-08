Allentown police Charles Roca

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council unanimously confirmed Charles Roca as the city's new police chief at a committee meeting Wednesday night.

Mayor Ray O’Connell appointed Roca as interim Chief of the Allentown Police Department back in June.

Roca succeeds Glenn Granitz Jr. Granitz left Allentown PD to become police chief in West Reading.

Roca has been serving as Assistant Chief of Police-Operations since August of last year, his supervisors noted.

Roca was hired by the Allentown Police Department in January 2002 and in just two months became a vice detective.

He later was a K9 handler while working in the patrol division. Roca was promoted to sergeant in April 2012, and to lieutenant in April 2016. While a lieutenant he commanded the 1st and 4th platoons, and he was promoted to captain in April 2018.

