ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has two new department leaders.

City council confirmed Mandy Tolino as the director of parks and recreation, and Bina Patel as the director of finance, the city said.

Mayor Matt Tuerk recommended their appointments.

Tolino will oversee park maintenance, recreation, swimming pools, the golf course and special events. She's a certified parks and recreation professional (CPRP), and most recently worked as director of trails and conservation for the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (D&L Trail), the city said.

Patel has served the city for 16 years, starting as a tax examiner in the revenue and audit department. She was the finance department's senior financial analyst before stepping up as interim deputy director of finance in summer 2022.

Both were hired at an annual salary of $111,000.