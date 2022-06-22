ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special meeting on spending American Rescue Plan Act money on homelessness Wednesday night.
"The intent of this meeting is to get a descriptive handle on the needs of the community and model programs that might relate to those needs," President Cynthia Mota said.
The evening's first speaker was David Foster, a fund manager with BDP Impact Real Estate, a New York based nonprofit that wants to end homelessness. BDP is connected with an organization called Community Solutions.
Foster said the organization's approach was to develop a by-name list of every person who is homeless in the community. The organization has developed a real-time monitoring system which showcases if homelessness is increasing or decreasing.
"When you begin to think about homelessness as a public health crisis, you being to apply the right framework," Foster told council. "...That real-time monitoring allows you to adjust resources and allows you to adjust your strategy in response."
The group's strategy is gain access to permanent housing. Foster works on raising "social impact capital."
The second to address council was Robert Nicolella, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Allentown.
Nicolella told council roughly 1,400 individuals annually experience homelessness in Allentown, and a total of 63% of all Lehigh Valley homelessness occurs in Allentown.
"That is a staggering number when you starting thinking about the number of individuals in households," Nicolella said.
Next was Sherri Binder, executive director of Ripple Community, another nonprofit that offers programs for more than 150 Allentown residents, which include individuals experiencing homelessness or housing instability, among others.
"Homelessness is a very complicated issue," Binder told council. "Homelessness is not just an individual issue; it is an issue for families."
Binder added that some people "move in and out of homelessness for various reasons."
"To the extent that there is a solution to homelessness, that solution is housing," she said. "Housing stability is community stability."
Another speaker was Abigail Goldfarb, executive director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches.
She advocated for "different options," which includes "keeping people in their houses" by "expanding housing options."
"Allentownians need different (housing) options," Goldfarb said.
She said the ARPA money was a start, but more public money will be required.
Mota said at the meeting's outset that the meeting's purpose was not for speakers to ask for money.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), a part of the ARPA, allocated $57 million to the city. The money is to be spent on the city's response and recovery from COVID-19.
The intent of this money was to ensure Allentown have the money to "fight the pandemic, maintain public services, and build a strong equitable recovery," according to Mayor Matthew Tuerk.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which manages SLFRF, detailed eligible categories and subcategories of expenditures. Those categories include replacing lost public sector revenue, public health, negative economic impacts and infrastructure.
In a letter to council, Tuerk wrote that he plans to designate $18.6 million to replace revenue, $2 million toward public health, $16 million for negative economic impacts and $20.5 million toward infrastructure.
The mayor explained further in the correspondence some of the projects and programs where the money will be spent, including government projects such as the construction of a backup data center, roof replacements on municipal buildings and the construction of Irving Pool.
Money to be used for public health could be spent on affordable housing, tourism businesses, rehabilitating commercial properties, and lead remediation. In addition, the funds could be given to support organizations that address community violence intervention and provide mental health support services.
Infrastructure fund are generally divided into water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure. Infrastructure money can also be spent on broadband projects.
More than half of the $57 million — $29 million — was allocated in December 2021 by City Council.