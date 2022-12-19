ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council failed to select their latest member during a special meeting Monday night at City Hall.

City council's six members could not reach a majority vote on any of the 13 applicants seeking to replace former Councilman Joshua Siegel after seven votes. President Cynthia Mota announced the board will hold a special meeting to vote again Jan. 4 or "soon thereafter."

The city charter requires that if a candidate is not selected by the seventh ballot, council can adjourn and schedule another meeting or have the decision go to Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.

Councilman Edward Zucal withdrew a motion to send the vote to the court after council members reached consensus the vote should come from the legislative body and not a court.

The seventh and final vote had Santo Napoli securing the votes of Councilwoman Candida Affa, Councilman Darryl Hendricks and Mota, Rodney Bush II winning the votes of Councilwomen Ce Ce Gerlach and Natalie Santos, and former City Council President Roger Maclean acquiring Zucal's support.

The next council person will serve the rest of Siegel's term, which concludes Jan 1, 2024. They would be eligible to run next November in the general election to acquire a four-year term. Siegel, who resigned Nov. 30, was elected to represent the newly created 22nd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The applicants each answered two questions before council registered their votes. One of the questions addressed the applicant's qualifications, the second inquired about the city's most pressing issue and how the applicant would solve it.

The other applicants for the position featured Luis Acevedo, Tino Babayan, Nicholas Bialis, Timonthy Wesley Hahn, Louis Wyker Holzman, Marquise Lee Moore, Andrene Browne Nowell, Patrick Palmer, Sandra Simon and Michael Skros.

Allentown City Council members Monday night stressed the importance of the seat.

"We're responsible for coming up with a budget and approving a budget each year," council member Daryl Hendricks said. "So yeah, it was a very, it's a very important position."

One by one, the 13 candidates stepped up to the podium and made their case, discussing their biggest concerns in Allentown. Among the topics: budget concerns, housing and limited access to health care and transportation.

"I believe that all the candidates are amazing," City Council President Cynthia Mota said.

"They presented themselves well, they were very passionate. And I believe that they want to do good for the citizens for the city of of Allentown."

"I'm reasonably confident that my colleagues will come to an understanding, will come to an agreement on a candidate early in January," Hendricks said.

The councilmembers tell 69 News they're not allowed to openly discuss the candidates with the majority of councilmembers. But they say each council member is allowed to individually discuss the options with another member.