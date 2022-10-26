ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball.

The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Joshua Siegel and Cynthia Mota opposed to the zero funding.

There was a bill before council since July to transfer $1.5 million to the stadium from the city’s allocation from the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act.

Councilwoman Cecilia Gerlach made a motion to amend the bill to reduce the allocation to $0.

Natalie Santos, Ed Zucal, and Candida Affa supported the move.

In 2021, Coca-Cola Park was informed by Major League Baseball that several improvements would need to be completed by April 2023 in order to allow the IronPigs – a minor league baseball team- to continue using the facility.

Those improvements include a new entrance behind the center field to alleviate pedestrian usage on IronPigs Way, an upgraded air purification system, improved player’s clubhouse facilities to accommodate up to 55 to 60 players, and accommodations for female coaches and female personnel.

The improvements are expected to cost about $10 million, and the $1.5 million request from the city was the final piece of the funding.

During the contentious hourlong debate, Siegel warned that council may be paving the way for the IronPigs to leave the city.

“Organizations like the IronPigs aren't just business partners, they are not just economic development assets,” Siegel said. “They're community partners, and so when we're shutting the door on the IronPigs, we're shutting the door on charitable contributions to sports leagues across the city that keep kids off the streets and keep them safe. We're shutting the door on making sure that we finance baseball teams for our youth.”

“We're going to be looking back in a year and a half from now, and (if) the IronPigs are closing up shop, we are going to be the council and the administration that lost the IronPigs, and that's going to be our legacy,” Siegel added.

Affa said she believes Major League Baseball is holding the city hostage.

“They have a lot of money and they put zero dollars into this,” Affa said. “I know they're good for the community. I know it's a great brand. I've lost sleep over this, for God's sake. We've discussed this so many times. I flipped and I flopped.”

By reducing the funding to nothing, Affa said that will leave more money for city needs.

“When it comes to our community, we need to take care of ourselves,” Affa said. “We need infrastructure. We need homeless shelters. We need police officers. I think this money should be spent on us.”

"This is owned by Major League Baseball, one of the richest organizations in the world. And you come hat in hand asking us for $1 million?" Affa said.

Some Allentown residents argued that the city alone should not be solely responsible for funding the Pigs.

"They can reach out to other municipalities and say we are this short from our goal, can you pitch in. It should not just be on Allentown residents," said Allentown resident Milagros Canales.

Kurt Landes, president and general manager of the Lehigh IronPigs, made a final plea before council for funding.

“You know this is a project that benefits kids,” Landes said. “We work time and time again to do things that benefit the city of Allentown, so regardless that it’s a county owned facility, the IronPigs spend millions of dollars to support Allentown nonprofit organizations. It's a family friendly, affordable location.”

“I agree that it is frustrating with Major League Baseball, but we are $1.5 million short, and the entire community has come together to support this project: the state, Lehigh County, Northampton County,” Landes said. “We're proud to be in Allentown, and it’s hard to imagine that we will have zero support for everything that we do and aim to do for the entire community and for Allentown,” he added.

Mayor Matt Tuerk reminded council that the park is in Allentown and that it generates revenue for the city.

“There is approximately $125,000 in taxes that are generated annually from activities at Coca-Cola Park,” Tuerk said. “And they have been there for the 14 years, which is about $1.75 million of revenue that has come to the city of Allentown at no cost to us. The city has yet to invest in the facility and is now faced with a decision about investing in a facility that will certainly be here with our support for many years to come.”

Prior to the vote on Coca-Cola Park, council voted unanimously to give the DaVinci Science Center $1 million from ARPA funding, which was a reduction of $1 million from what was initially requested, a reduction of $500,000 from what a special committee of council had recommended.

The Science Center is currently in the middle of a construction project to develop a new 67,292 square-foot facility in downtown Allentown.

Initially in the discussion, Gerlach attempted to reduce the amount to $250,000, and Affa asked for the amount to be reduced to $500,000.

Both reasoned that the center has applied for grants which could equal the money being requested from the city.

But in the end, council agreed to amend the bill to $1 million in funding.

Affa said she would only agree to the $1 million in funding if the funding for the IronPigs was reduced to zero.