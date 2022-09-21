ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some major changes are coming to two Allentown classics.

Allentown City Council discussed the uncertain future of the city's Lights in the Parkway holiday event.

The event is going on this year without any changes, but the city says it needs to continue discussing the challenges events like this bring to the area.

It says the event disrupts neighborhood traffic, and upsets park maintenance operations.

No definitive plan has been put in place for the event beyond this year.

Changes to this year's Allentown Halloween parade were also discussed. It's billed by organizers as the oldest Halloween parade in the country.

The parade will be nixing cars and floats this year in favor of walking, in what a city spokesperson calls an effort to improve safe streets for residents.

According to the city, the route will run down Hamilton Street for trick-or-treating and will turn onto 6th Street where a Day of the Dead festival will be held in the Arts Park.