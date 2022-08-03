ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday introduced four proposed ordinances which would seek to prevent restrictions on abortion access.
It was the second time in two weeks that City Council took up the topic of abortion in response to the June ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned its 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade.
On July 20, council voted 5-2 to recommend that the City of Allentown cover travel expenses related to abortion access for all city employees, should the need arise because of potential future restrictions on abortion in the state.
The proposed ordinances, introduced by Councilman Joshua Siegel, would, if approved:
Instruct all city officials and law enforcement agencies to deprioritize the enforcement of any abortion-related crime if abortion ever becomes illegal nationwide or in Pennsylvania.
Protect any reproductive health care service providers from out-of-state investigation or prosecution for providing legal abortion care. The provision would prohibit any city official, officer or employee from providing any information or expending or using any city resources in any investigation that would seek to impose criminal charges against any abortion-service provider.
Create 15-foot buffer zones at hospitals, medical offices or clinics engaged in assisting patients and other persons entering or exiting such facilities. This would prevent abortion protests, silent prayer or reproductive counseling from taking place on sidewalks directly in front of abortion-providing facilities.
Make it illegal for any limited-services pregnancy centers to advertise any pregnancy-related service that is deceptive. The regulation would prevent a pregnancy center from attempting to attract women seeking an abortion to its facility under the false pretense that abortion counseling is offered as a service.
Council President Cynthia Mota referred all four proposals to a special committee consisting of herself, Daryl L. Hendricks and Siegel, with a proposed meeting date of Aug. 24.
Jon Merwarth, executive director of Bright Hope Pregnancy Support Centers, criticized all four proposed ordinances.
"I just want the council to realize that not everyone who considers themselves pro-life think the same way, have the same mission agenda, or take the same approach," Merwarth said in response to the buffer proposal. "Some protest, some stand (silently) outside of clinics, some educate and some just simply support women."
"What specific problem or problems have occurred that the council is aware of that would suggest that a buffer zone is needed?" Merwarth asked. "In other words, what exactly is the problem the council wants to forbid or prevent? Do you want to forbid a peaceful conversation that leads to a woman to resources she didn't know existed?"
Merwarth also accused council of unfairly labeling pregnancy centers as offering limited services because they do not offer contraception or abortion services.
Hannah Clark, a board member of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said patients going into the Allentown center receive all types of health care, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases, birth control, pregnancy checkups, as well as abortions.
"It's incredibly unsafe and dangerous, and creates a hazardous environment for folks without a buffer," Clark said of attempts to engage with women entering such facilities. "We know there is very strong opposition (to abortion) here in Allentown. They show up often and they are harassing patients and making patients feel unsafe."
"I wanted to provide my support and to thank you for considering this and to remind everyone here that abortion is health care," Clark added.
Maria Martinez, who identified herself as a doctor and as a research fellow, said there is an association between abortion and higher rates of anxiety and depression, substance abuse, traumatic symptoms, sleep disorders and other negative outcomes.
“Some women will be hurt by abortion, and they will not be helped,” Martinez said, "and the people who stand outside of Planned Parenthood clinics are helping those women that are most likely to be hurt by abortion."
"By doing this bill, we are putting women at risk," Martinez continued. "We are not helping them in any way because there will be no one there to suggest another clinic that offers pregnancy resources."
"Having this buffer zone is not helping anybody — it's not helping America, it's not helping this town," she added. "And I have never, ever experienced somebody bullying somebody in the clinic. They have always been respectful and loving to all of them."
Hamilton Street resident Margaretha Haeussler thanked council for considering at the ordinances.
"These seek to protect the rights of women to make choices for themselves and to seek the reproductive care that they feel appropriate for themselves," Haeussler said. "While I respectfully agree that every person is entitled to their personal beliefs, no one in the city has the right to harass and to bully others. And for this reason, I support the creation of this buffer zone, and I feel it is really necessary."
Councilmembers did not comment on any of the proposed ordinances Wednesday night. However, in a separate interview, council Vice President Edward Zucal said he does not support the ordinances, and abortion is not an issue council should be considering.