ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council advanced a bill to give a developer $2 million for an affordable housing project Wednesday night at city hall.
The city will amend the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act budget and designate the money to Cortex Residential, an affordable housing developer that made the request. The money is scheduled for use in the proposed Walnut Square Apartments complex, which will be located at 40 S. Eighth St.
Walnut Square will feature a four-story building with 52 total units. The project will provide newly constructed affordable housing units that will serve extremely low-income and low-income residents. Those income limits would be required to range from 20% to 80% of what is called "area median income," or AMI.
Eight of the units will have vouchers from the housing authority that are place-based. A further breakdown from the city notes that seven one-bedroom units will be place-based, while one two-bedroom unit will be placed-based.
A total of 13 one-bedroom apartments are 60% area median income-based, while 23 one-bedroom that are 80% AMI. Then four two-bedroom apartments will be 60% AMI, while two, two-bedroom apartments will be designated AMI.
The $2 million will cover what developers call an "unfilled gap." Cortex officials indicated Wednesday night they are procuring federal and state tax credits for the project. Overall Walnut Square will cost about $21.9 million to complete.
When asked by Councilwoman Cynthia Mota to describe potential tenants, Cortex principal Jonathan Strauss described a single mother, a young couple or senior citizens as residents. In addition, Strauss said residents in the community will not be impacted by tenant parking.
The bill was forwarded favorably later in the evening during council's economic and development committee meeting.
New appointments
In other news, City Council approved John "Jack" Gross as city solicitor and Nadeem Eli Shahzad as human resources director. Gross will receive $70,000 in annual salary for the rest of the year, although he will not be a W-2 employee. Shahzad will be paid $128,000 a year.
Housing assistance
Finally, the legislative body approved an ordinance to add an additional $20,000 from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funds to assist the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children with homeless prevention and rapid rehousing services for victims of the Memorial Day fire in Easton.