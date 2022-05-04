ALLENTOWN, Pa. - World War II veteran Richard Schimmel was born and raised in Allentown. He survived Pearl Harbor.
And next week, he turns 100 years old.
"It's neat to see him get to 100," said grandson Mark Schimmel.
Richard reminisced about the past 100 years, telling us about growing up in the city, fighting in WWII, and meeting his wife Yolanda.
"I met her when I was working at a 5 &10," Richard said. "We were married 60 years or more before she passed away. I had two boys."
Those two boys are Jerry and Rick, and an adopted daughter named Jennifer who they took in as a young girl.
"He was always around when we need it," said Rick Schimmel.
"I have a great family, a great family, I can't complain one bit," Richard said.
Some of those family members gathered at Allentown's City Hall Wednesday night, to watch Richard be presented with a Birthday Proclamation Presentation.
"It's an honor. He's amazing. He's a character. He's always been my hero, now he's everyone's hero," Mark said.
We asked Richard what he credits for getting him to 100. His answer?
"Clean living, never was really in bad trouble. Did what I was supposed to do," Richard said.