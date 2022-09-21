ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to rename the 600 block of North Second Street "Jarrouj Way" in honor of brothers Ayoub and Radwan Jarrouj.

Ayoub Jarrouj, who served as president of Allentown's Syrian Arab American Charity Association, died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June of 2021.

Both brothers were instrumental in running the organization, which coordinated outreach programs in the community and operated a food bank at 608 N. Second St.

Ed Zucal, council vice president, credited Ayoub and Radwan with spreading love all over the city during their lives.

"They were pillars of the community here in Allentown, particularly in the Sixth Ward, and really to everybody in Allentown for over 40 years," Zucal said.

"They were two gentlemen that were people who held up the Syrian American Arab Charity Association, which does phenomenal work serving food out of a food pantry to our lower income residents," Zucal continued.

Council President Cynthia Mota said she grew up on Second Street.

"They did a lot for the community, and this is well deserved for everything that they have done," Mota said. "As a little girl, I remember going over there to the food bank when we were in need, and they were always giving out to the community."

Emergency purchase

In other news, council suspended its rules to allow for the introduction of an ordinance and its immediate passage at the same meeting for emergency reason.

The ordinance authorizes an amendment of the 2022 general fund budget to use $299,800 to pay for the emergency purchase of a cooling tower and remote tank replacement at city hall.

City officials said the existing cooling tower is leaking and must be replaced before significant water damage occurs.