ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to better understand a proposed ordinance that will make changes to parking authority regulations. Members also hoped to come to a consensus on additional amendments council would like the administration to craft for future meetings.
However, the meeting resulted in more questions than answers.
One of the potential changes discussed Wednesday night is reducing the hours that the Allentown Parking Authority is able to enforce parking regulations.
The parking authority currently enforces all parking regulations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but numerous residents have raised issues over the past few months about what they call overzealous enforcement and excessive ticketing.
Councilmembers talked about reducing parking authority enforcement times to 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and no enforcement times on Sundays.
Allentown Chief of Police Charles Roca said restricting hours will place stress on the police officers who will then become responsible for calls for service for illegally parked vehicles.
"This could result in long wait times for people with valid complaints regarding parking," Roca said. "Depending upon the calls for service and what is going on, I would caution on that. It would definitely add to the workload of the officers that are already working very hard."
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach said she believes it is important to make a distinction between patrolling and answering calls.
"It is important to clarify between actively patrolling, looking for issues, versus residents calling and requesting a car to be moved because they can't get in their garage or whatever," Gerlach said. "To me, those are two different issues."
Officials from the parking authority questioned what would happen when an enforcement officer is dispatched for a specific issue, and on his return, encounters a serious parking violation during the hours of non-enforcement.
Council President Daryl L. Hendricks said restricted hours could result in a total of 5,000 additional calls a year for police, based on the calls to date this year.
"The message will get out pretty quickly if we have no enforcement on Sundays or Saturdays in the evening," Hendricks said. "This would not be wise."
"And we're hitting a point now in the year when they're going to be busier than ever. The warm weather is upon us," Hendricks continued. "With all the activities going on in the parks, it's going to be a big additional burden for the workforce of our officers, and I think it's unnecessary, I think it's unwise, and I will always support public safety."
Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said the conversation left her confused.
"I think that there's a lot that we have to think about," Mota said. "The population has changed, and we have more people and more cars, and I think that we're dealing with a lot of issues."
"I think that we do have to change the language, but I don't think that it should be tonight," she said. "We're saying a lot of different things, and to be honest with you, I'm confused. I really believe that we should come back to this."
City Clerk Michael Hanlon said he will put together some draft resolutions based on the comments, and council can continue to discuss the matter at the next Committee of the Whole meeting on April 26.
Next week, council could take action on the proposed ordinance to make changes to parking regulations, which include:
Increasing the distance a car can be parked from a curb from 6 inches to 9 inches.
Allowing council, through a resolution, to provide an exemption to parking in front of a private driveway or alongside any street or highway excavation or obstruction or opposite the same, under certain conditions.
Allowing parking in alleys that are less than 20 feet in width, provided there is a 12-foot-wide passageway, and that the car is not parked on the sidewalk.
Allowing impounded vehicles to be released if the owner is in compliance with a payment plan.
Ted Zeller, parking authority chairman, explained the changes.
"We are trying to come up with ideas on how to fix some of the archaic legislation that we had in our parking code," Zeller said. "And also, to try and address some of the complaints, and to just take an active role in trying to be a leader in moving legislation forward."
Zeller detailed the public meetings the parking authority had over the past few months, during which it listened to the concerns of residents who have received what they described as excessive parking tickets.
The meeting ultimately began to reach a standstill, and council agreed to further discuss the issues at a later date.