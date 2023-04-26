ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council has agreed to vote next week to amend a proposed parking ordinance to remove a provision that would allow parking in alleys that are less than 20 feet in width.
At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday night, councilmembers said they wanted to remove the proposal for safety purposes.
The proposal would have allowed parking in alleys that are less than 20 feet wide, but would have required that there still be a 12-foot-wide passageway and that cars are not parked on sidewalks.
Allentown Parking Authority board chairman Theodore Zeller said all the changes recommended by the authority were proposed as a result of residents who have made complaints over the past several months.
Council received feedback from the fire chief, who said a 12-foot passageway would not be sufficient for fire suppression equipment and would present a safety threat to residents.
Councilwoman Candida Affa said she recently witnessed a house fire on Allen Street.
"I immediately looked in the alley, and there were no cars in the alley, thank God," Affa said. "I couldn't imagine if there were two or three cars parked back there, how the fire trucks would get back there."
"I will not — in any way, shape or form — be responsible for a law that will allow this to happen for the convenience of a few," Affa continued, "for some of our citizens that want the convenience of parking in alleys and risking the lives and homes of a lot of other people, not including the lives of our firemen."
"When we have our public safety, it's all about lives — whether it's the police, paramedics or the fire department — they need access to our roadways," she said. "And what happens is we risk the lives of our citizens. Public safety is the number one concern as opposed to convenience."
Tilghman Street resident Betty Cauler disagreed with the amendment to eliminate parking in alleys.
"It clearly says that parking would be allowed in alleys 20 feet wide, except for streets controlled by parking signs," Cauler said. "That means if there's no parking, then there's no parking. It's not going to affect every block in the city."
Other potential changes
Other parking changes that would result by passage of the parking ordinance next week include:
- Increasing the distance a car can be parked from a curb from 6 inches to 9 inches.
- Allowing council, through a resolution, to provide an exemption to parking in front of a private driveway or alongside any street or highway excavation or obstruction or opposite the same, under certain conditions.
- Allowing impounded vehicles to be released if the owner is in compliance with a payment plan.
Discretion for deliveries
In addition, the parking authority recommended allowing discretion for deliveries, by providing enforcement officers with a siren to alert the drivers of illegally parked cars or delivery trucks that they have about 90 seconds to move before a ticket will be issued.
"We thought the horns might be the best way to deal with it," Zeller said. "Lack of confrontation seemed like a solution."
Council agreed that after six months, the parking authority should report if the practice is successful in issuing fewer parking tickets.
Enforcement times
At the start of the meeting, Zeller reported that earlier in the day, the parking authority board had agreed to stop 24-hour parking enforcement and only conduct active enforcement from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
"We are no longer going to do open patrols after 10 p.m.," Zeller said. "We are going to maintain 24/7 dispatch for residents."
The board also agreed that there would no longer be any enforcement on Sundays or major holidays, with certain exceptions:
"Hydrants, blocking a street, double-parking, parking too close to the corner and in a blatant no-parking zone," Zeller said.
Zeller clarified that parking enforcement would still be available 24 hours a day, but only by dispatch resulting from a complaint.
Resident Katie Rosario, who said she lives in the west end of the city, commented that she thinks stopping Sunday enforcement would be a mistake.
"I feel is going to put a lot more burden on the police department," Rosario said. "There's already too much violence in this city, and the minute a parent has their garage blocked from somebody, and they can't get out because they have a sick child, I just believe tempers are going to flare."
"The police are going to be called," Rosario said. "And I just feel like they have enough to do rather than deal with parking authority issues on Sundays."
Ticket appeal process
With ticket in hand, resident Christina Detweiler complained about being ticketed for being double-parked last week while she carried her mother into her home.
She feels the ticket was unwarranted, and is now appealing it through a new process implemented by the parking authority.
"When people have done that internal appeal, that has resulted in 53% of the tickets being either dismissed or just being reduced to a warning," Zeller said.
Decision time
Council will vote on the proposed parking ordinance next Wednesday.