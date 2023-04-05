ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to allocate $1 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to HDC Mid-Atlantic, Lancaster, for an affordable housing project.

HDC MidAtlantic is planning to construct a 49-unit apartment complex for individuals who are 55 and older at 1528 West Hamilton St.

The project has received favorable approvals from the city planning commission and the zoning hearing board.

Last month, council heard from the developer that the housing project will be very affordable for seniors, with units reserved for residents at 60%, 50% and 20% of the area median income.

Construction is planned to begin in June, with completion in August 2024.

In a related matter, council approved the transfer of $6.75 million from ARPA funds for allocations of $2.1 million for the water distribution main replacement and $4.65 million for the water filtration plant filters upgrade.

Councilman Ed Zucal said the allocations should save the taxpayers about $27 million over the next 30 years.

Council noted that the allocation is not new; it was part of the originally proposed allocations when ARPA fund distributions were first discussed.

Parking regulations

In other business, council introduced an ordinance to make changes to parking regulations.

The proposed regulations, which will be sent to the Committee of the Whole, include:

Increasing the distance a car can be parked from a curb from 6 inches to 9 inches.

Allowing council, through a resolution, to provide an exemption to parking in front of a private driveway or alongside any street or highway excavation or obstruction or opposite the same, under certain conditions.

Allowing parking in alleys that are less than 20 feet in width, provided there is a 12-foot-wide passageway, and that the car is not parked on the sidewalk.

Allowing impounded vehicles to be released if the owner is in compliance with a payment plan.

Mayor Matt Tuerk noted that the parking authority had already started working on the proposed changes prior to council's vote last month to authorize a parking study.

The next Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for April 12 at 6 p.m.