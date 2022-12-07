ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday night approved the final 2023 general fund budget in the amount of $138 million.

The budget does not include any tax increase.

Mayor Matt Tuerk thanked council for working with the administration on the spending plan.

"We appreciate the work that council has done to deliver a budget that the administration can certainly work with," Tuerk said, "and we appreciate the work that you've done to protect the financial interest of the city and to protect the operational interest of the city."

Also Wednesday night, council voted on its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Act funding, which includes $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.

In addition, council voted to allocate $1.5 million of ARPA to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime.