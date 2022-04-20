ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved various ordinances amending the 2022 general budget on Wednesday night.
DCED grant for fire department
One allows the city to accept a $100,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development grant to be used for the Allentown Fire Department.
The money will be spent on updates to the department's existing boat and to purchase three rubber boats with engines and trailers, as well as water rescue tools.
The fire department said the money "will increase our ability to effectively respond to water rescue incidents and other water-related events."
Ott Street Bridge
Another ordinance amends the general budget for a $52,519 transfer to complete construction of Ott Street Bridge in Cedar Creek Parkway. The vehicular bridge, the ordinance says, "is important to city maintenance staff and city emergency personnel to access both sides of the Rose Garden trail."
Hamilton Streetscape
The legislative body also OK'd the purchase of the design and construction plan for the portion of the Hamilton Streetscape Improvement Project from Fifth to Church streets that does not rest in the Neighborhood Improvement Zone.
The contract, with RETTEW, rectifies a mistake or misunderstanding between the two parties about the scope of work for which the company was hired. The amount total is $59,340.
ADA ramps
In other news, council approved a $1.05 million contract to construct and reconstruct Americans with Disabilities Act ramps. The deal is with Bloomsburg-based M&J Excavation Inc., which provided the lowest of five bids.
The ramps will be constructed throughout the city, primarily in residential districts.