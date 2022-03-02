ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved the transfer of $800,000 from city accounts to help complete construction on the Valania Park project Wednesday night.
The parks and recreation department requested council expedite the funds during Wednesday night's meeting to help pay for a construction bid from Lancaster County-based contractor Flyway Excavating Inc., totaling just under $1.8 million.
Allentown has already spent roughly $112,000 on the project's design, title searches and Lehigh County Authority sewer and water planning module invoices.
The park is located on Union Street between William and South Sixth streets.
Prior to the vote, Councilman Edward Zucal asked Chief Operating Officer Leonard Lightner — who was representing Mayor Matt Tuerk's office — if the project had change orders. Lightner replied that it did not, to his knowledge, but the money was needed to cover "an increase in costs."
Zucal then asked if it would be the last time the city wanted more money for the project.
Lightner said that it would be, and added that the project should be completed this year.
"It has to," Zucal replied.
Other business
In other news, council referred an ordinance that would amend the city's zoning map for various parcels in East Allentown where Montex Textiles mill previously stood. Should the request receive approval, the applicant plans to construct four buildings featuring 138 one- and two-bedroom units, an attorney told council Wednesday night.
Council also authorized the city to submit an application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority to obtain a grant to support the purchase of a pumper fire truck for the Allentown Fire Department. The city is seeking $779,228.
Finally, council approved the appointments of Michaela Boyer and Brandon Jones to the arts commission.