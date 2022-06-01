ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to authorize a one-year emergency contact with King George Fleet Services to maintain city vehicles, including ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and public works vehicles.
The one-year contract is in the amount of $2.69 million, with an option for a two-year contract in the amount of $2.73 million.
The city is severing its existing agreement with Centerra Integrated Services LLC, which has been embroiled in labor disputes with workers.
A year ago, Centerra workers went on strike against the company's pay and staffing policies.
Centerra workers had a union contract expire in March 2021.
Last month, council approved a contract for a consulting agency to do an assessment of the city’s outsourcing of fleet maintenance and what it would take for the city to insource the work.
Those results are expected by October.
The city has been outsourcing the fleet work for over 27 years.
But council held a lengthy discussion on the possibility of requiring King George to maintain the terms of the expired collective bargaining agreement.
Mayor Matt Tuerk said the city can make the request, but the it stills needs the emergency contract to keep the city moving and to protect all city employees with safe vehicles.
"It's critically important to our public works department, to our police department, to our fire and EMS, that we have serviceable vehicles," Tuerk said. "And so, this should keep us on the road."
The city solicitor recommended that council not make a collectible bargaining agreement a requirement of the contract with King George.
Council then voted on an amendment to the contract to simply request King George to maintain a union shop.
Council could revisit the contract based on a response from King George, as the contract includes a routine 60-day termination clause found in all city contracts.