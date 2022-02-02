ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved two ethics amendments governing the conduct of city employees, officials and elected officials Wednesday night.
One amendment, sponsored by Councilmen Daryl Hendricks and Edward Zucal, aims to support "full transparency in the awarding of contracts."
The bill states: "No city employee or elected official shall engage in conduct that gives a potential bidder in future business transactions an advantage in the procurement of city funds including ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding."
The amendment stipulates that any city employees or elected officials must immediately disclose such behavior to the city clerk who shall forward the disclosure to the city's ethics board and to City Council.
The second amendment prohibits "leaders, members or officials belonging to non-profit organizations who lobby for and receive city funding" from receiving remuneration involving ARPA funding. It includes immediate and extended family of such members or officials.
Restructuring changes
In other news, council approved amending the general fund budget for Mayor Matthew Tuerk's restructured office. The amendments include:
- Allocating $120,000 annual salary for a chief operating officer; $61,930 for a project manager; $65,102 for an executive assistant to the mayor position to replace the executive secretary to the mayor position; and $52,063 for a special assistant which replaces the position of administrative assistant.
- Lowering the salary of the communications manager by $2,834 to $72,566 annually.
- Creating a marketing and social media manager by eliminating the same position in the Department of Community and Economic Development at a $59,305 annual salary, an increase over the DCED's $49,166 salary designation.
Prior to the vote, Zucal said he was "disappointed" Tuerk had already hired some of the individuals for the positions prior to a council a vote. The councilman also questioned the salary structures of some individuals.
Councilwoman Candida Affa disagreed with Zucal said that Tuerk hired people who he "trusted." Such activity was commonplace among newly elected officials, including a governor or president.
The reorganization was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Zucal dissenting.
Waste Management contract issues
During his report to council, Tuerk indicated as of Feb. 20, the city's trash hauler, Waste Management, "will no longer pick up 32-gallon containers."
The mayor added that it came to his attention that the trash hauler "did not comply with performance standards" as stipulated in its contract. As such, Tuerk noted the city will reduce payment to the company for failing to meet contract standards.
"We are going to take very seriously the performance of contracts," Tuerk said.
Other business
The legislative body also approved an amendment requiring documents related to city services be available "in all languages" pursuant to federal law.
Finally, council approved a bill amending the city's personnel code by adding a section on paid parental leave of absence for non-union city employees.