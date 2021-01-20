ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday night approved the nomination of Seth O'Neill to serve as the city's next finance director.
O'Neill replaces former Finance Director Brent Hartzell, who left the position in February 2020.
O'Neill has been employed by the city since August 2007, most recently serving as operation manager in the Revenue and Audit Bureau for the last seven years.
In nominating O'Neill, Mayor Ray O'Connell cited his work of adopting 2021 business privilege tax regulations, creating new guidelines for businesses having physical or economic nexus under the U.S. Constitution.
O'Neill will receive $100,500. An amendment to reduce the salary to $95,000 offered by Councilman Edward Zucal failed with a 3-4 vote.
Other business
Council approved one reappointment and two appointments to the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority.
Seymour Traub was reappointed through Jan. 1, 2026. He was first appointed to ANIZDA in 2012 and has served two terms.
Stephen Breininger will replace Gregory Dudkin, with his term concluding Jan. 1, 2025. Breininger is the vice president of finance and regulatory affairs and controller for PPL Electric Utilities.
Lewis Edwards will fill the remainder of the term left by John Williams, the former president of Muhlenberg College. The term expires Jan. 1, 2023. Edwards is vice president of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
The votes came after an attempt to table the three appointments was made by Councilperson Ce-Ce Gerlach and seconded by Councilperson Joshua Siegel. However, the delay attempt was rejected by council.
In other news, council approved a bill allowing the O'Connell administration to transfer funds from multiple projects to the Bridge Repairs account.
As stated in the bill, the money is needed "to address deficiencies at multiple bridge locations as cited by the National Bridge Inventory System inspections performed by PennDOT as well as damage from Hurricane Isaias." The amount of the transfer is $332,470.
Finally, Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong announced during the meeting that Lehigh County had secured an additional $11.5 million in federal funds for housing and rental assistance.