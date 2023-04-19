ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to amend its zoning ordinance to allow entertainment venue signs for structures fronting Hamilton Street between Ninth and 10th streets.
Prior to the adoption, council voted to include an amendment which states that such signs may include blinking, flashing, electronically changing or animated designs, as long as the lights to not shine directly onto existing residential uses.
The signs will be for structures that primarily provide for live entertainment uses for 500 or more people at time.
Currently, such signs are only permitted on buildings front Hamilton Street between Fifth Street and Sixth Street.
City Center Investment Corp. petitioned the city for the zoning amendment to accommodate its plans for a 30,000-square-foot, two-story entertainment venue at 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St. It will be known as Archer Music Hall.
In addition, City Center is planning a 58,400-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with restaurant and tavern space, which is planned to be built at 949-959 Hamilton St.
Councilwomen Natalie Santos and Ce-Ce Gerlach voted against the zoning amendment.
Gerlach was more opposed to the overall projects than she was to the zoning amendment on signs.
Gerlach specifically criticized the process on how residential neighbors are notified, saying that renters do not get notifications for planning commission meetings and zoning hearings.
"I struggle with how to vote on this because I know we're just technically voting on permitting signs on those blocks," Gerlach said. "I also know that permitting a sign is how we weigh in on the approval of this overall project."
"We're not on zoning; we're not on the planning commission," she added. "We don't get to vote on that (the project). I know this is just a sign and that's it, but this is my only opportunity to say 'no.' If I were on the planning commission, I would have said 'no.' If I were on zoning, I would have said 'no.'"
Tilghman Street resident Jessica Ortiz also criticized the overall project.
"Our nonprofit is half a block away on North Ninth Street and because of the project, our rent went up," Ortiz said. "That means we have to find more money to service people, to give them food, rental assistance and services."
"We've tried to reach City Center for a donation for support because we are a small grassroots nonprofit," Ortiz said. "We were one of the ones who did feel left out."
Ortiz claimed that four businesses — two salons, a music store and a sandwich shop — have already gone out of business because of the projects.