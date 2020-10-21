ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council approved a request Wednesday night to rezone four parcels of real estate its proponents say would facilitate a commercial development project along the Lehigh River.
Charles Street Capital sought the rezoning of about five acres that could manifest itself into industrial, warehouse and fabrication uses in a roughly 50,000-square-foot building planned for four properties. The rezoning approved by city council involves 201-221, 115-143, 51-97 and 113 N. Front St. from urban commercial to business-light industrial. The first three properties are owned by the Allentown Commercial and Industrial Development Authority, the fourth by PPL.
The business-light industrial district provides for uses that are more compatible with the bordering properties, according to city documents. This would have the potential for development which could drive job growth and add to the tax base without further straining the Allentown School District.
As a further inducement for the zoning change, council was told the business-light industrial district would also have the potential to create benefits for neighboring properties.
"Hopefully we may have some type of activity going on there," said Councilman Julio Guridy.
In other news, council approved a resolution prohibiting electronic communications by council members during meetings. The prohibition includes cellular phones. It does not prohibit electronic communication due to an urgent family matter.
"It encourages transparency and clearly it's good government," said President Daryl Hendricks of the prohibition.
Councilwoman Candida Affa was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.