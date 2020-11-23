ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During a committee meeting held Monday night, Allentown City Council opted not to vote on a bill that would require city employees, excluding elected officials, to resign from their positions prior to running for elected office.
Council President Daryl Hendricks said that the "resign-to-run" bill will be reviewed by the legislative body "at a later date," potentially with the consideration of alternatives to it.
He indicated that "only recently" has the city government started to regain the trust of the public. As such, he explained, it is important that the matter is addressed in the future, if not now.
"We will look into this a little further after our budget hearings," said Hendricks of a timeline.
The bill, sponsored by Councilman Ed Zucal, received a tepid response from Councilwomen Cynthia Mota and Ce-Ce Gerlach. Both indicated the measure should be placed before voters in a referendum question.
Councilwoman Candida Affa expressed no disagreement with a potential referendum, but added that a rule for both elected and non-elected individuals should be created.
Councilman Joshua Siegel was not in favor of the bill, arguing there were less drastic measures that would produce the same outcome. However, if the measure should proceed, he would support a referendum question.
Following the review of the proposed bill, the remainder of the night focused on the Department of Community and Economic Development's budget.
That budget includes the launch of the Bank On Allentown program, which is designed to increase the number of Allentown residents who have a bank account. The program will work with banks to provide accounts with modest minimum deposits, waived overdraft fees, and waived monthly fees, provided the account holder makes a minimum number of transactions.
Siegel said the program was a good idea. He added that the city should consider "catalyzing the initial investment" in the future.
"I think maybe down the line we should consider piloting something," he said. "Not a lot of money—something small where we could provide an initial $250 or $500 deposit for them, so they have something in the account. So they have an incentive to continue saving."
In other news, council approved legislation requesting a grant of $295,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to fund renovations to the infrastructure of The Caring Place Inc., a youth development center at 931 Hamilton St.
The facility's renovations would enable program expansion. If the grant is awarded, Allentown is not required to match the funds.
The 2021 budget is scheduled to be adopted Dec. 9.