ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council rejected an amendment to the zoning ordinance that would have altered a South Allentown neighborhood. The bill failed 2-5 during a special meeting Wednesday night, with Councilwoman Cynthia Mota and Councilman Julio Guridy voting in favor of the bill.
The request, made by developers Abraham Atiyeh and Stephen Rohrbach of St. Elmo Development LLC, ultimately sought four separate but connected changes to the city's zoning criteria. The changes would allow the pair to build 194 townhomes on a total of 21 acres on two parcels. The homes would list for about $200,000 per home.
Under part one, the request would have revised the city's official zoning map in the area currently zoned "Parks District" at 1940 W. Fairview St. and 303 S. Saint Elmo St. to to allow a "pocket neighborhood development" in the R-MP zoning district to three separate parcels of land, located east of South Saint Elmo Street and south of West Fairview Street. Part two would have changed "pocket neighborhood development" to a "permitted by right" status in the city's zoning code.
Part three would repeal all ordinances or parts of ordinances conflicting with the changes. Part four was a severability provision, meaning if the change was determined later by a court of law to be invalid or unconstitutional, it would have no effect on the remaining provision.
"It's a beautiful project for the city," said Atiyeh on Wednesday night. "Allentown's a great city and I think the time is right for this...This project is going to create home ownership."
During questioning from council members, Councilwoman Candida Affa raised concerns about parking. "I think it's a concern for the neighborhood."
"This is a hard decision. I believe there is an upside to this pocket neighborhood," said Affa. "A downside is possible traffic...I think this is something we need in the city and something we can use in this city. I think middle income people deserve this housing. Listening to the developers I kind of like it. I don't think I've been this conflicted in five years."
Councilman Edward Zucal said more research was needed on the use of the property, as recommended by the Planning Commission.
"We need to start developing new housing in Allentown," said Councilman Julio Guridy. "This will be a good project if it is done the way it is explained."
"My concern is if this happens, what happens next?" said Councilwoman Ce Ce Gerlach. "I guess my concern is not knowing how this zoning fits into the big picture and the city's vision and the housing needs. Without knowing how rezoning this fits into the larger picture, I'm hesitant to support this."
"My concern is the density of this proposal," said President Daryl Hendricks. "My suggestion would be for the developers to come back with a smaller number of homes. I feel the density is too high."
"As we are evaluating and looking at our zoning code citywide and for a project with this level of impact on the community with this level of community. I think we need to do this right," said Councilman Joshua Siegel. "I can't give my support to it."