ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 4-3 to reject ordinances that would have placed referendum questions on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to limit the terms of office for the city controller and members of council.
The questions would have asked voters whether to amend the home rule charter to limit the city controller to two terms and to limit city councilmembers to three terms.
President Daryl L. Hendricks and Councilmembers Candida Affa, Cynthia Mota and Santo Napoli voted against the proposals, while Natalie Santos, Ed Zucal and Ce-Ce Gerlach favored asking voters to limit the terms.
Currently, there are no term limits for either the city controller or city councilmembers. One term consists of four years.
Gerlach said there is not an even playing field for people who are looking to serve on City Council.
"We all run campaigns, and we know how much money it costs," Gerlach said. "We know the connections that you need to have in order to win."
"And you know — you might not want to say it publicly — but you know as an incumbent there is a clear advantage," she continued. "So as long as we always have incumbents running, it stands a strong chance that incumbents are more likely always win."
Zucal said he sees term limits being created in other jurisdictions.
"I just think it's an avenue for people that are interested in becoming part of city government to have an opportunity and not necessarily have to run against incumbents," Zucal said. "I just think it allows for more people to have an opportunity to be a part of the system."
Affa reminded Gerlach that every time she ran for a position, she was a top vote-getter.
"And it may be disappointing to a lot of people if they encourage you to run again because they feel you're doing a good job, but you can't because we voted 'no,'" Affa said. "After years (on council), you've gotten even more experience, and you know how to deal with the administration directors. They have faith in you; you have faith in them."
Hendricks said what is important to him is the experience the incumbents bring.
"I feel that we should not be impinging on somebody's right to run," Hendricks said. "I believe that the voters themselves are the ones who determine who they want in office, and I believe if somebody is doing a good job, they should be reelected. And I don't like putting limits on that."
Jeff Glazier, the city controller, said it takes time in the position to gain experience.
"It takes time to achieve the kind of knowledge where the position can speak with some correctness and some authority and give counsel the best advice," Glazier said. "To limit it to two terms might not always work out in the long run for council getting the best advice."