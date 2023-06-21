ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted unanimously to reject a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance that would have allowed an elementary or secondary school in the Industrial-2 and Industrial-3 zoning districts as a special exception, if the property would be immediately adjacent to or directly across the street from a residential zoning district.

The proposed amendment was the result of an application by the Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School, Inc, which has proposed using a vacant office building at 2236 South 12th Street, which is directly across the street from an existing residential zoning district.

The owner of the 1980 four-story building, which has not been successfully marketed for office space, is currently allowing commercial trucks park in the lot to cover building costs.

The matter had been before the community and economic development committee, which forwarded the bill unfavorably to city council, pending amendments to the zoning ordinance, which is currently under review by city staff, with a first draft expected in October.

The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed the proposed amendment and sent it to city council without a recommendation.

The Allentown School District opposed the amendment and sent representation to the public hearing on Wednesday, which was held prior to the regular council meeting.

Loren D. Szczesney, an attorney representing the district, told council the proposed ordinance is not good planning.

“We are not aware of any report study or analysis indicating that the provisions of the current zoning ordinance are inadequate with respect to school uses,” Szczesney said. “School uses are allowed in 13 out of 18 of your zoning districts, and we haven’t seen any report anywhere that says that’s not enough.”

Thomas Comitta, of Thomas Comitta Associates, Inc., West Chester, said the proposed amendment is inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.

“It's my opinion, that the amendment in front of city council would be a horrible precedent,” Comitta said. “Although the proposed STEAM school would comply with the text amendment, what would the city do if another institutional use, adjoining or across the street, would cease to operate in the future?

An attorney for the STEAM academy argued that the school district has a history of opposing charter schools.

The district has rejected the proposed charter school, which is currently on appeal.

The attorney told council that it allows an adaptive re-use of an industrial building for residential purposes and that an adaptive re-use for a school would be the same concept.

Poplar Street resident James Kacer asked council to oppose the amendment.

“Why would we create a carv- out of a spot zone for someone who flagrantly ignores our zoning law,” Kacer said. “As you'll see from December 22nd, there was a cease and desist on this (truck parking) with a $500 per day fine that was appealed. On March 23rd there was a denial by zoning of his appeal, so whatever happened beyond that? It really doesn't make any sense to me.”

Councilman Ed Zucal said council had to remember that it was being asked to act on the current zoning ordinance.

“We have to act on what’s current, not what may or may not occur in the future,” Zucal said. “And we’ve heard that at this point, it was recommended (by committee) unfavorably.”