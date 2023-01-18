ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday night to elect Councilman Daryl L. Hendricks as council president.

Councilwomen Natalie Santos and Ce-Ce Gerlach cast dissenting votes, as they favored retaining Cynthia Mota as president.

Mota was then voted to serve as council vice president, replacing Ed Zucal.

Following his appointment, Hendricks thanked council for its support.

"I want this body and the taxpayers of our great city to know that I will do everything in my power to steer our council in the path of fiscal stability," Hendricks said. "And I will do so in a very transparent manner."

Councilwoman Candida Affa said she nominated Hendricks because he previously served as president during the pandemic and led the city through a very difficult time.

Affa also had praise for Mota.

"Not only do I think that you did a tremendous job, I know how hard you worked, and people don't realize how hard it is being the president of council," Affa said of Mota. "I have to tell you, I think you did a commendable job."