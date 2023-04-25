ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday to continue the conversation about the parking enforcement issues that people say are plaguing the city.

Council could take action on the proposed ordinance to make changes to parking regulations. Mayor Matt Tuerk says if they don't, the city is going to step in.

The parking authority currently enforces all parking regulations 24 hours a day, but residents have raised issues about what they call overzealous enforcement and excessive ticketing.

This is all stemming from months of complaints from people saying they're racking up fines for parking violations that never seemed to be an issue before. And a food bank distribution event at Fuente de Vida church in Allentown last weekend that turned into a parking nightmare.

The Allentown Parking Authority says a neighbor near the church called because cars were blocking the street. That call resulted in several tickets for people picking up food.

"As soon as we found out that it was at a food bank, we immediately rescinded them and turned them into warnings," Allentown Parking Authority Chairman Ted Zeller said.

Zeller says he recognizes the mistakes made that day, but the complaints from people about parking enforcement issues have been rolling in for months and the church's food bank was only one instance.

"There's a level of frustration on the part of residents," Tuerk said. "There's a level of frustration on the part of the businesses in downtown Allentown that are just trying to operate."

Tuerk spoke to reporters Tuesday on behalf of the people who say they're fed up during a news conference outside La Cocina del Abuelo. Owner Greenberg Lemus says he's one of them.

For weeks people have been showing up to city council meetings to say something needs to change.

"When I park my car here, they {Allentown Parking Authority} come in to give me a double-parking ticket because I'm loading my products to go here," Lemus said.

Tuerk called the parking enforcement's behavior aggressive.

"The recent activity of the parking authority seems to have been driven less by service to our residents, and more toward needing to meet its revenue targets," Mayor Tuerk said.

Zeller says that's not the case.

"This is not revenue driven and we don't have quotas," Zeller said.

Zeller says the complaints started coming in after the department's responsibilities were increased a few months ago to help out Allentown Police. Prior to 2019, the Allentown Parking Authority only handled calls until 5 p.m., Zeller said.

"We've slowly built up our dispatch to handle 'round-the-clock enforcement," Zeller said.

Zeller says that he welcomes enhancements to the organization, such as better training for agents.

Tuerk says he's expecting Allentown City Council to make some kind of movement on this issue during their next special meeting. If not, he says he'll use his power to appoint board members to the parking authority and to remove members if he has to.