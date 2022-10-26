ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday night marks the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park.

Allentown City Council will hold its final vote on the issue at 5:30 p.m.

The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to keep their affiliation.

This is the last piece of funding needed to make those changes, but council has been divided on the issue.

It's unclear whether the IronPigs will be able to complete all the necessary work without the money from the city.