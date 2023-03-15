ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve money for a feasibility study on the Allentown Parking Authority’s operations, including the potential for the city to take it over entirely, or in parts.

Mayor Matt Tuerk asked City Council Wednesday night for $10,000. City Council not only accepted the Mayor's request, but agreed to match $10,000 towards the effort.

I think that they heard the concerns of the people tonight," Tuerk said. "I think City Council smartly responded."

"Frustration has been building lately with the way that the parking enforcement is executed," Tuerk said Wednesday night. "We're just trying to ask some questions on how it's done."

Tuerk has said he is aware of residents' issues with the Allentown Parking Authority.

"We get multiple calls daily here in the mayor's office and in various departments in the city," Tuerk said Tuesday. "Just asking about how this happened."

"What we want to do is understand what our options look like. There is certainly an option where the enforcement of parking is returned to the City of Allentown," Tuerk said. "To be a little more forgiving of the needs of our residents. It could look like that. It could like a lot of other different forms."

The Allentown Parking Authority is currently its own, independent organization with a board of directors. The mayor does appoint the board.

Residents have been voicing their frustration over recent weeks with issues ranging from receiving tickets on private property to over-enforcement in residential areas. Many say they have been left with tickets they can't afford to pay that are piling up penalties.

"I had a $100 ticket for double parking to unload products for my restaurant," a resident said at Wednesday's meeting.

"The parking authority was established 40 years ago by Mayor Daddona to deliver equitable and efficient parking services, and to meet the needs of a growing city," Tuerk said Tuesday. "While it was founded 40 years ago for a certain Allentown, Allentown has changed pretty dramatically over those 40 years. We have almost 50% more cars than we did in 1970."

In a statement to 69 News, Allentown Parking Authority Chairperson Ted Zeller said, in part, "We respect anything the mayor wants to do and the direction he wants to take." He added, "The board is focused on recent issues and is actively looking into internal policy changes."

The authority will now be holding public meetings in the evenings to hear from residents. The first meeting is on March 21 at the Americus Hotel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuerk maintains that whatever the outcome of the analysis, the 60 employees of the authority wouldn't be affected: "They’re doing the job management has asked them to do. The job here is for us to understand what it would look like."