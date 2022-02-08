ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Councilman Joshua Siegel has formally announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 22nd House District.
The third-year Allentown City Councilman says he wants to advocate for working families, paid earned sick leave and campaign contribution limits on elected officials.
Siegel reports recently passing paid paternity and maternity leave for city employees, giving six weeks of paid leave to expectant mothers and fathers.
Councilman Siegel says his campaign will focus on the affordability crisis.
“Seniors can’t afford to age in their homes, and young people can’t afford to buy their first. Parents and their children agonize over the cost of college and the debt that comes with it," said Councilman Siegel.
Siegel ran for Mayor of Allentown in 2017 and 2020.
He is a former Lehigh County public information officer and has a B.S in International Relations from Seton Hall University. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in public policy at Lehigh University.