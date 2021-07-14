ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown city councilwoman and one-time candidate for mayor facing criminal charges is trying to raise money to pay for her legal fees.
Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Gerlach, 35, who was charged in a child endangerment case involving her work as a homeless caseworker, has launched a GoFundMe page.
"I have never committed any crimes in my life," Gerlach said on the GoFundMe page. "This has been a very challenging time for me but I remain committed to fighting for the people of Allentown."
Gerlach is facing charges of child endangerment and failure to report suspected child abuse or make a referral to authorities after she allegedly took a teen boy to a homeless tent encampment in a wooded area of Allentown in July 2020, the DA's office said.