ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Meetings and activities in Allentown are being cancelled or postponed Wednesday afternoon and evening due to the poor air quality and smoky conditions from the wildfires burning in Canada, according to a news release from the city.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Warning for the Lehigh Valley, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

As a result, the City of Allentown and the Allentown Health Bureau urge residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and, if possible, limit all outdoor activity and stay indoors at this time.

The city provided a list of all cancelled/rescheduled city activities:

· Allentown City Hall, Health Bureau, and city offices are closed for the rest of the day.

· The City Council meetings Wednesday evening have all been re-scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

· All organized recreational activities including basketball, swim lessons, and lifeguard training have been cancelled.

· All city pools and spray parks have been closed.

· All tee times at the golf course have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

· All paving has been stopped for the day.

· Trash and recycling collection will continue as scheduled Wednesday night.

· The City's Yard Waste Site is closing early Wednesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

All non-essential city staff have been sent home for the remainder of the day Wednesday. Public safety employees including Police, Fire, and EMS will continue to respond to any emergencies.

Lehigh County EMA and 911 are urging residents to be discerning when calling to report smoke conditions to prevent overload on the 911 system. If residents visually observe a fire or emergency, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

The city says it will continue to monitor reports and determine an appropriate course of action as we navigate this air quality issue over the next few days.

A spokesperson with the Allentown School District said students will be kept inside Thursday due to the poor air quality.

Other places in the Lehigh Valley are responding to the air quality issues Wednesday

Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy said in a Twitter post that students in the district will stay inside during the school day Wednesday, on the advice of the Bethlehem Health Department.

Due to air quality conditions and on the advice of the @BethlehemHealth department, @bethlehemareasd decided early this morning to keep students inside throughout the day. — Joseph Roy (@BASDSUPT) June 7, 2023

The West Ward Market in Easton will be closed Wednesday due to the hazy conditions.