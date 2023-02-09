ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall.
The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus the $1.9 million initially budgeted for the project. Allentown received no bids when the project was initially bid. Then in 2020, the city began the process for a design consultant and has been "trying to adjust to a new environment" which features higher labor and material costs, according to the city.
The pool was described by city officials Wednesday night as a "hybrid pool" complete with a "splash component and a lot of features." It will have three swimming lanes for utilization, restroom facility and mechanical room. It will be built where the parking lot is currently.
The measure is scheduled to receive City Council votes next week.