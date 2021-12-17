ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa and his helpers filled several sleighs to make Christmas brighter for some children in Allentown.
The helpers come from all over the community, Capital Blue Cross, The Lehigh Valley Labor Council, The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, The Allentown Fire Department, Lehigh County officials and an assortment of big-hearted businesses and organizations.
Santa or Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk of Allentown arrived with plenty of high fives and presents for the enthusiastic crowd of kids.
Roughly 200 children from Roosevelt and Sheridan Elementary Schools will get to pick from the toy pile for Christmas.
Organizers say it's a very special thing to be a part of.
"There are volunteer families that are in need and they are able to shop with dignity, we don't know their names, they work out the schedule with the community in schools coordinator. We want to have things all set up so they can go out and have a good time and not have to worry about taking care of the kids and have a little bit of brightness," said volunteer, Greg Potter.
Roosevelt and Sheridan officials say while this is a huge highlight for the kids, it's just one event in a year long support effort by members of the community.