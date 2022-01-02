ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Community members gathered to mourn after another deadly shooting in Allentown.
"Jermel is a son, a brother, his family loves him, his life mattered," said Jeani Garcia with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
Jermel Johnson, 25, of Northampton, was shot and killed at the intersection of 9th and Gordon streets in Allentown on New Year's Eve afternoon.
Moments after the shooting, a SWAT team descended on the area. Authorities have yet to release information on what led to the shooting or whether anyone faces charges.
On Sunday, a vigil was held in Johnson's honor.
"Right now, I know the family is grieving because I've been there," said Garcia.
Garcia says their grieving is something she unfortunately knows all too well. Her son, Kareem Fedd, was just 17 years old when he was shot and killed in his Allentown bed back in 2012.
Kareem and Jermel were friends back in the day, making this tragedy even tougher.
"Jermel is our 13th fatality at the end of the year," said Garcia.
That's 13 people shot and killed in Allentown during the year 2021.
Phyllis Jarmon, Johnson's mother, was among those who spoke at Sunday's vigil.
"There's no reason to be doing this gun violence. There are too many kids dying to this," she said.
Garcia, Promise Neighborhoods and other members of the Allentown community say they are determined to make sure no more names are added to that list.
"Moving on to 2022 we need to take a seriously look at the gun violence in Allentown," said Garcia.