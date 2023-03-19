ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland High School held its Community Resource Fair on Saturday.

The event was for new parents in the district, or people who live nearby, to learn about the groups and businesses in their own neighborhoods.

"We wanted to check it out to see what there was to offer," said Kelly Torres, parent in Parkland School District.

And being a mom to a kindergartner means plenty of activities she could get him involved in, but where to start can be the challenge

That's why Parkland High School held their Parkland Community Resource Fair, giving parents like Torres an in person one-stop shop to find out what the district has to offer for her child.

"Just going online sometimes it's a little overwhelming," said Torres. "Being here and talking to the actual stands and the troop leaders, that was nice."

And whether you have a child in the Parkland School District or just live nearby, this event had plenty of opportunities for families to find out about, beginning with various tables.

"We have healthcare, insurance, we have religion - churches and temples. So new members of the community and to Parkland can see what resources they have around them," said Jocelyn Romero-Billowitch.

The event even offered new parents in the district to meet and learn about supporting their child's mental and physical health.

Students in the district presented some of the clubs and groups they're a part of, like the cooking club.

"Food just really brings people together. It allows them to interact. It's really fun," said Tressie Reel.

Or the Mental Health Awareness Group.

"Mental health needs to be talked about more. Being able to promote that, and work with volunteer opportunities and my friends is my favorite part," said Rishika Bhati, VP of Parkland HS Mental Health Awareness.

Community members of all ages could educate themselves on groups that could be right in their own backyard.