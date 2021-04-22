ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, the Allentown Board of School Directors heard options to address critical deficiencies in several school buildings throughout the district.
Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects presented to the board its 2021 Feasibility Study Update, which specifically recommends replacing Harrison-Morton Middle School due to the anticipated costs of correcting existing physical deficiencies. Harrison-Morton, located on North Second Street and serving more than 800 students, is one of the oldest buildings in the district, built 147 years ago.
The school board adopted the updated feasibility study and also moved forward on that most pressing recommendation by purchasing property within the current neighborhood of Harrison-Morton. According to a press release issued by the district, the purchase was accomplished through remaining bond proceeds from the Hays Elementary School project.
"The ASD board is pleased to accept the feasibility study, especially because it provides opportunities for the district to address our critical needs in the Harrison Morton community," said Nancy Wilt, school board president. "The actions taken tonight will allow us to invest in our future and ensures that middle schools students in ASD will learn in a safe and healthy environment for decades to come."
In another related action, directors approved an administration request to hire the firm of Barry Isett & Associates Inc. to provide engineering due diligence services to determine the viability and feasibility of developing property along American Parkway for the construction of the new middle school.
According to the proposal, the project site consists of nine separate properties along American Parkway, West Gordon Street, North Third Street, Liberty Street, North Bryan Street, and Brush Street.
The firm will receive $70,000 plus reimbursable expenses in the deal. This decision came after presentation of a districtwide feasibility study, which considered future renovations or the new construction of various schools.
Safety recommendations
In another topic during meeting, Superintendent Thomas Parker discussed the recommendations of the Safety Task Force to improve the overall safety of students, staff, and community members.
The group's suggestions include revising the district's memorandum of understanding with the Allentown Police Department, allowing more time during the school day to provide training and resources to improve culture and climate, and increased mental health support and resources in all schools.
Immediate plans include support from the APD this spring to help develop a specialized hybrid response plan for school resources officers, which includes responses to incidents that require mandatory notification.
The Safety Task Force was formed to communicate with district- and building-level safety committees. It consists of more than 30 stakeholders including board members, district and building level leadership, teachers, students, parents, and community members.
First day of school
Directors also approved the district calendar, which includes a traditional start date and a new one in the future.
Students will report Sept. 7 — the Tuesday after Labor Day — for the first day of classes this fall. In the same motion, directors voted for an Aug. 29 pre-Labor Day start date for the 2022-23 school year.
Graduation ceremonies
The board OK'd a contract with Event Staging production services and Action Party Rental for their services at commencement ceremonies later this spring in the amount of $38,430.22, including a $7,000 contingency fund if costs are exceeded.
The ceremonies will take place over three consecutive days from June 17 through June 19 at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Building 21 is scheduled for June 17, with graduations for Louis E. Dieruff and William Allen high schools following on consecutive nights.
Each graduating senior will receive three to four tickets for family members to attend. Based on the stadium's 7,500 capacity, there is the potential for more.
Health and safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state, as well as ASD social distancing guidelines, will be implemented during the ceremonies. The events will also be livestreamed and recorded.
Superintendent transition
Thursday night was Parker's final meeting. The superintendent resigned from his position earlier this year. Parker thanked the staff, directors and students.
"I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve this district," he said.
On April 19, directors appointed Marilyn Martinez interim superintendent.