ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council met in a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to eliminate incarceration as a penalty for failing to pay fines.

Most violations in the parking ordinance have provisions that state, in default of payment of fines and costs, someone in violation could be imprisoned "not more than 10 days."

Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach is chairing the special committee to address penalty reviews.

"I think it's much broader than just the parking authority," Gerlach said. "Beyond the incarceration for tickets, there are incarcerations mentioned a lot for little things like not having a bike permit."

Councilman Ed Zucal said that in looking at all the city codes, he was unaware of any time that anyone was ever imprisoned for violating a city code.

"The last time that I can remember someone being imprisoned was approximately in 2013, when around Christmastime, a magistrate placed someone in prison for unpaid parking tickets," Zucal said.

Gerlach said there is currently a "wonderful council" working with the administration, but that may not always be the case.

"I don't think the law should be based on the people who are in place right now," Gerlach said. "I think laws should be based on what's best for the people, regardless of who is sitting up here."

"So, if we ever did get an overzealous mayor, councilperson, body of people, that [incarceration] would not be an option," she added.

Gerlach noted that several years ago, the City of Reading removed incarceration as a penalty for unpaid parking tickets from its ordinance.

Gerlach said that through a right-to-know request, she discovered that the Reading Parking Authority now places boots or barnacles on vehicles as the penalty for unpaid parking tickets.

Councilwoman Candida Affa said she would like to know if Reading does anything beyond the boots or barnacles.

"People destroy boots and barnacles, so I'm wondering if they have an alternative (penalty) for someone that has $8,000 in parking tickets," Affa said. "I really don't think anybody should go to jail, but there should be an alternative."

Gerlach said she would like to get a representative of the Reading Parking Authority to address the committee at a future meeting.

Reading voted in 2016 to decriminalize parking tickets with councilmembers at the time calling imprisonment for unpaid parking tickets inhumane and unjust.

Members of the committee said they will work with the administration to begin identifying ordinances which could be amended to eliminate incarceration as a penalty.

Two members of the public spoke in favor of the change.

Tilghman street resident Jessica Ortiz said she was coming to council as a citizen, community leader and mother, and challenged Zucal's statement that no one is being imprisoned for unpaid parking fines.

"I just wanted to make sure that you guys know there's tons of cases I see as a realtor and as the owner of a nonprofit where people have been arrested, and I just wanted you guys to know that," Ortiz said.

Ortiz also spoke of a personal situation where the sheriff came to arrest her daughter for an unpaid parking ticket of which she said she was not aware because she had been in the hospital.

"I also had a young lady come into my nonprofit who was incarcerated for parking tickets," Ortiz said about the incident that took place during the pandemic. "She was pregnant, and until she got a negative COVID test, she had to sit in jail."

Hamilton Street resident Sawyer Parks said he, too, wanted to see the laws altered.

"I've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in my day, but I can't possibly imagine a parking job so bad that it could warrant someone going to jail," Parks said.