ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon modified credit terms for Butz Corporate Center.
The move will finance phase three building improvements of just over 33,000 square feet at the 842 W. Hamilton St. facility. The authority's act modifies a current agreement with ESSA Bank & Trust Company to finance the construction of that building and 824-830 Hamilton St.
Specifically, the improvements will be on the building's fifth through eighth floors to accommodate Ideal Concepts Inc., which is relocating its company headquarters from Union Boulevard. The business describes itself as an insurance marketing and technology company. In a news release, the company said it has grown to more than 400 employees, "with almost half its staff located in the Lehigh Valley."
Wednesday's action increases the existing loan amount balance for the project by $2.5 million for a new $18 million total. The approved resolution increases also the initial interest rate from 4.3% to 4.4%.
Senior night
In other business, ANIZDA directors approved a request by Lehigh Career & Technical Institute to hold its senior recognition night on May 31, 2023, at PPL Center. The event will acknowledge seniors by distributing certificates and awards.
LCTI's request was granted as part of an existing arena lease agreement to provide up to five community events to be held in the arena annually rent free.
2023 meetings
Finally, the board approved the monthly ANIZDA public meeting schedule for 2023. The meetings will be held at 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the America on Wheels Museum. One exception is the April meeting, which will be held on the second Wednesday due to Passover beginning on the evening of April 5.